High School Sports Schedule For Friday, May 3, 2024

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Edgerton @ Eastside, IN 5pm
Genoa @ Montpelier 5pm
Edon @ Prairie Heights 5:30pm
*Evergreen @ Archbold 5:30pm
VARSITY BASEBALL
Bryan @ Defiance 4:30pm
*Antwerp @ Edgerton 5pm
*Holgate @ Montpelier 5pm
Evergreen @ Whiteford, MI 5pm
Toledo Waite @ Swanton 5pm (CANCELED)
Edon @ Wauseon 5pm
Waldron, MI @ Stryker 5pm
Archbold @ Clay 5:30pm (CANCELED)
VARSITY TRACK & FIELD
Evergreen @ Ottawa Hills Invitational 4pm
Wauseon @ Elmwood Invitational (@ Van Buren) 4:30pm
Bryan/Edon/Swanton @ Antwerp Invitational 5pm