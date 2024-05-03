Close Menu
Friday, May 3, 2024
The Village Reporter
Sports

High School Sports Schedule For Friday, May 3, 2024

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Edgerton @ Eastside, IN 5pm

Genoa @ Montpelier 5pm

Edon @ Prairie Heights 5:30pm

*Evergreen @ Archbold 5:30pm

VARSITY BASEBALL

Bryan @ Defiance 4:30pm

*Antwerp @ Edgerton 5pm

*Holgate @ Montpelier 5pm

Evergreen @ Whiteford, MI 5pm

Toledo Waite @ Swanton 5pm (CANCELED)

Edon @ Wauseon 5pm

Waldron, MI @ Stryker 5pm

Archbold @ Clay 5:30pm (CANCELED)

VARSITY TRACK & FIELD

Evergreen @ Ottawa Hills Invitational 4pm

Wauseon @ Elmwood Invitational (@ Van Buren) 4:30pm

Bryan/Edon/Swanton @ Antwerp Invitational 5pm

 

