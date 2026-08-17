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High School Sports Schedule For Monday, August 17, 2026

By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

BOYS GOLF

Pettisville @ Port Clinton Invitational 9am
Fayette/Hilltop @ Delta 10:40am
Archbold @ Anthony Wayne Invitational 1pm
Swanton @ Maumee 3:10pm
North Central @ Emmanuel Christian 3:30pm
Edgerton @ Defiance 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Bryan/Delta/Wauseon @ Wildcat Invitational 9am
Springfield @ Swanton 4pm
Edgerton/Hicksville/Lincolnview @ Antwerp 4:30pm

BOYS SOCCER

Rossford @ Swanton 4:30pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Otsego @ Wauseon 5pm
Rossford @ Swanton 6:15pm
Delta @ Ottawa Hills 7pm
Evergreen @ Toledo Central Catholic 7pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Napoleon @ Archbold 4pm
Springfield @ Wauseon 4:30pm

 

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