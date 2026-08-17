High School Sports Schedule For Monday, August 17, 2026

BOYS GOLF
Pettisville @ Port Clinton Invitational 9am
Fayette/Hilltop @ Delta 10:40am
Archbold @ Anthony Wayne Invitational 1pm
Swanton @ Maumee 3:10pm
North Central @ Emmanuel Christian 3:30pm
Edgerton @ Defiance 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Bryan/Delta/Wauseon @ Wildcat Invitational 9am
Springfield @ Swanton 4pm
Edgerton/Hicksville/Lincolnview @ Antwerp 4:30pm
BOYS SOCCER
Rossford @ Swanton 4:30pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Otsego @ Wauseon 5pm
Rossford @ Swanton 6:15pm
Delta @ Ottawa Hills 7pm
Evergreen @ Toledo Central Catholic 7pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Napoleon @ Archbold 4pm
Springfield @ Wauseon 4:30pm