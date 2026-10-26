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Monday, October 26
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High School Sports Schedule For Monday, October 26, 2026

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VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION VII-NW 4 DISTRICT SEMIFINAL
@ Archbold HS
No. 3 North Central vs. No. 6 Antwerp 7:30pm

DIVISION VII-NW 1 DISTRICT SEMIFINAL
@ Archbold HS
No. 2 Stryker vs. No. 1 Edon 6pm

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION V-NW 4 DISTRICT SEMIFINAL
@ Napoleon HS
No. 1 Archbold vs. No. 6 Evergreen 7pm

 

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