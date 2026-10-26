Roger D. Shirley (1950 – 2026)

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(Worked At Robinair In Montpelier)

Roger Dean Shirley, age 76, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away at his residence on Saturday morning, Oct. 24, 2026, surrounded by his family.

Roger served in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1972. He was a mechanical engineer who began his career at Campbell’s in Napoleon, then worked 24 years at Robinair in Montpelier, and retired from Thermo Fisher Scientific in Marietta, Ohio, after eight years of service.

Roger was a member of the NRA, was a knifemaker and enjoyed collecting. He enjoyed golfing when he was younger.

Roger was born Feb. 8, 1950, in South Bend, Indiana, to the late Jack and Sandra (Hodson) Shirley. He married Kathleen Rose on June 19, 1972, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 8, 1996. He later married Cindy (Custer) Parker on Oct. 16, 1999, and she survives.

Also surviving Roger are his daughter, Shawn, and her husband, Shawn Blaisdell, of West Unity; son, Justin Shirley, of York, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; brothers, Mark (Pam) Shirley, of West Carrollton, Ohio, and Scott (Diana) Shirley, of Kettering, Ohio; a sister, Marsha (William) Kolb, of Defiance, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Kathleen; and stepson, Adam Parker.

Private graveside services with military rites will take place at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity. Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve the Shirley family.

In lieu of flowers or other mementos, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The online guestbook may be signed and condolences left for the family by visiting www.krillfuneralservice.com.