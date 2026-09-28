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High School Sports Schedule For Monday, September 28, 2026

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VOLLEYBALL

Swanton @ North Central 5:30pm
Archbold @ Rossford 5:30pm
Bryan @ Defiance 5:30pm
Northwood @ Delta 5:30pm
Emmanuel Christian @ Fayette 5:30pm
Antwerp @ Hilltop 5:30pm
Montpelier @ Ayersville 5:30pm
Stryker @ Wauseon 5:30pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Toledo Christian @ Swanton 5pm
Van Buren @ Evergreen 6pm
Wauseon @ Genoa 7pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Wauseon @ Archbold 7pm

 

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