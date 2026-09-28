Archbold Rotary, Schools Announce 2027 Athletic Hall Of Fame Class

The Archbold Rotary Club, in conjunction with Archbold Area Schools, has announced its 2027 Archbold High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductees.

The athlete class includes Mark Miller, Class of 1977; Kelli Childs, Class of 1984; Kevin Bostelman, Class of 1998; Brian Meyer, Class of 2001; Betsy (Stotzer) Johnson, Class of 2003; Kendra Stahl, Class of 2004; Gene Goering, Class of 2008; and Stacy (Wyse) Smith, Class of 2010.

Also being inducted as contributors are Cindy Henson, Class of 1978, and Bill Rufenacht, Class of 1968.

The inductees will be recognized at the Archbold High School basketball game on Friday, Feb. 19, 2027. The banquet and celebration will take place Saturday, Feb. 20, 2027, at Founders Hall on the Sauder Village campus in Archbold.