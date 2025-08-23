High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, August 23, 2025

CROSS COUNTRY
Archbold/Edgerton/Evergreen/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Stryker/Wauseon @ Defiance Early Bird Invitational 9am
Bryan @ Celina Invitational 9am (at WSU Lake)
Swanton @ Delphos St. John’s Invitational 9am
Pettisville @ Eastwood Night Race 8pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Bryan @ Toledo Central Catholic 10am
Wauseon @ Van Wert Invitational 10am
VOLLEYBALL
Archbold @ Hilltop 10am
Napoleon @ Bryan 10am
Toledo Christian at Wauseon 10am
Ayersville at Evergreen 10:45am
Edon @ Fairview 11:30am
BOYS SOCCER
Pettisville @ Archbold 10am
Evergreen at Liberty-Benton 10am
Wauseon at Genoa 11am
Delta @ Continental 11am
Bryan @ St. Marys 3:30pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Swanton at Northwood 1pm
Wauseon at Defiance 2pm
Delta @ Toledo Whitmer 2pm