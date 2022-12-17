High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, December 17, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL
Montpelier @ Jones Leadership Academy 4pm
Swanton @ Edgerton 4:30pm
Pettisville @ Fairview 4:30pm
North Central @ Parkway 5pm
Edon @ Archbold 6pm
Bryan @ Napoleon 6pm
Fayette @ Hilltop 6pm
Stryker @ Hicksville 6pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ayersville @ Montpelier 12pm
Antwerp @ North Central 1pm
Evergreen @ Maumee 6pm
VARSITY WRESTLING
Delta @ Olentangy Liberty Classic 7am
Montpelier @ Edgerton Invitational 9am
Bryan @ Coshocton Invitational 9am
Archbold/Evergreen/Wauseon @ Fricker Duals (Defiance College) 10am
Archbold/Montpelier/Swanton (girls) @ Findlay Invite 11am
SWIMMING & DIVING
Bryan/Wauseon (swimming) @ NWO Classic (BGSU) 9am