Saturday, December 17
Sports

High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, December 17, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL

Montpelier @ Jones Leadership Academy 4pm

Swanton @ Edgerton 4:30pm

Pettisville @ Fairview 4:30pm

North Central @ Parkway 5pm

Edon @ Archbold 6pm

Bryan @ Napoleon 6pm

Fayette @ Hilltop 6pm

Stryker @ Hicksville 6pm

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ayersville @ Montpelier 12pm

Antwerp @ North Central 1pm

Evergreen @ Maumee 6pm

VARSITY WRESTLING

Delta @ Olentangy Liberty Classic 7am

Montpelier @ Edgerton Invitational 9am

Bryan @ Coshocton Invitational 9am

Archbold/Evergreen/Wauseon @ Fricker Duals (Defiance College) 10am

Archbold/Montpelier/Swanton (girls) @ Findlay Invite 11am

SWIMMING & DIVING

Bryan/Wauseon (swimming) @ NWO Classic (BGSU) 9am

 

