Carol Robinett (1934-2022)

Carol Agnes Robinett, age 88, of Wauseon, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Genacross Lutheran Services in Napoleon.

She was born on February 1, 1934 in Wauseon to Bruce and Catherine (Evers) McClarren.

Carol was a graduate of Wauseon High School and went to nursing school in Toledo where she became a nurse’s aide; later she worked at Globe Weis for a number of years until the plant relocated.

She married Charles Johnson and he preceded her in death in 1981. Carol later married Ira Robinett in 1985.

She was a talented seamstress who loved crocheting and making quilts for the grandkids, she enjoyed tending to her garden especially her roses and loved watching the birds in her yard and was a member of Bud and Blossom Garden Club in Princeton, West Virginia.

Carol was very involved with Frist Church of God in Princeton, West Virginia with her second husband, Ira Robinett.

Above everything, her family especially her children and grandchildren were most precious to her.

She is survived by her son, Neal (Edie) Johnson; step-son, Oral (Gail) Robinett and Lisa Donnell; grandchildren, Ryan Johnson and Cole Johnson; step-grandchildren, Amy (Pete) Gabel, Amanda Donnell, Brandy Hodge, Brady (Gina) Donnell, Holly Hamilton, Loren Taylor and Evan Taylor; numerous precious step-great-grandchildren and one step-great-great-grandchildren; brother, Benson (Julia) McClarren; sister, Isabel LeBeau and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Charles Johnson; second husband, Ira Robinett; son, Brad Johnson and brother, Lawrence McClarren.

The family would like to specially thank all of Carol’s church family for all of their love, support and cards that were sent from the First Church of God in Princeton, West Virginia. Your thoughtfulness was greatly appreciated and Carol thought the world of you all.

The family will receive guests on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio with her funeral service starting at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home, Pastor Don Krieger officiating. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to First Church of God – Princeton, West Virginia 301 Mahood Ave., Princeton, WV 24740.

To leave a message of support for Carol’s family please visit, www.grisierfh.com