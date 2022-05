High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, May 14th, 2022

Facebook

BASEBALL

Edon vs. North Central @ Fifth Third Field 10am (Toledo)

Swanton @ Toledo Bowsher 11am

Edgerton @ Hamilton (IN) 10am (DH)

Northwood @ Wauseon 12pm

Sylvania Southview @ Evergreen 1pm

Archbold @ Anthony Wayne 1pm

Bryan vs. Toledo St. John’s @ Fifth Third Field 1:30pm (Toledo)

Archbold vs. Ottawa Hills @ Anthony Wayne 4pm

SOFTBALL

Maumee @ Evergreen 12pm (DH)

TRACK & FIELD

BBC Championships @ Holgate 9am

BOYS TENNIS

Division II Sectionals @ Bryan 9am