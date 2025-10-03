High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, October 4, 2025

CROSS COUNTRY
Bryan @ Coldwater Invitational 9am
Archbold/Delta/Evergreen/Fayette/Hilltop/North Central/Pettisville @ Hudson (MI) Invitational 9a
Swanton @ Fostoria Invitational 9am
Edgerton/Montpelier/Stryker @ Antwerp Invitational 9am
VOLLEYBALL
Toledo CC/Rossford @ Archbold 10am
Liberty Center/Hicksville @ Edon 11am
Swanton @ Northwood 11am
BOYS SOCCER
Genoa at Swanton 12pm
Archbold @ Ottawa Hills 7pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Genoa at Swanton 9am
Defiance @ Bryan 10am
Toledo Whitmer at Evergreen 10am
Lake at Wauseon 10am
GIRLS TENNIS
Division II Sectional Finals @ Ottawa Hills 9am
FOOTBALL
NORTHERN 8
St. Joesph CC @ Stryker 6pm
TAAC
North Central @ Erie Mason (MI) 7pm