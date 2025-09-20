High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, September 20, 2025

CROSS COUNTRY
Archbold/Bryan/Delta/Edgerton/Evergreen/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker/Wauseon @ Liberty Center Invitational 9am
Swanton @ Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic Invitational 9am
Edon @ Pittsford Invitational 10am
VOLLEYBALL
Bryan/Delta at Edon Invitational 9am
Archbold @ Toledo Whitmer 10am
Liberty Center/Pettisville @ Edgerton 10am
Swanton at Holgate 10am
Hilltop @ Toledo Christian 10am
Evergreen at Hicksville 11am
BOYS SOCCER
Defiance @ Bryan 10am
Archbold @ Ottawa-Glandorf 11:45am
Lake at Evergreen 1pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Bryan @ Toledo Central Catholic 10am
Lake @ Archbold 1pm
Evergreen at Ottawa Hills 2pm
FOOTBALL
NORTHERN 8 CONFERENCE
Stryker @ Cardinal Stritch 4pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Bluffton @ Archbold 10am