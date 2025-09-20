Close Menu
Saturday, September 20
Sports

High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, September 20, 2025

CROSS COUNTRY

Archbold/Bryan/Delta/Edgerton/Evergreen/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker/Wauseon @ Liberty Center Invitational 9am
Swanton @ Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic Invitational 9am
Edon @ Pittsford Invitational 10am

VOLLEYBALL

Bryan/Delta at Edon Invitational 9am
Archbold @ Toledo Whitmer 10am
Liberty Center/Pettisville @ Edgerton 10am
Swanton at Holgate 10am
Hilltop @ Toledo Christian 10am
Evergreen at Hicksville 11am

BOYS SOCCER

Defiance @ Bryan 10am
Archbold @ Ottawa-Glandorf 11:45am
Lake at Evergreen 1pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Bryan @ Toledo Central Catholic 10am
Lake @ Archbold 1pm
Evergreen at Ottawa Hills 2pm

FOOTBALL

NORTHERN 8 CONFERENCE

Stryker @ Cardinal Stritch 4pm


GIRLS TENNIS

Bluffton @ Archbold 10am

 

