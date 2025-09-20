Nancy Galbraith (1933 – 2025)

(Member Of Delta’s Trinity Lutheran Church)

Nancy C. Galbraith, age 91, of Delta, passed away peacefully under hospice care at her daughter’s home in Swanton, Thursday evening, September 18, 2025.

She was born at home in Fulton County on November 14, 1933 to Vernon Currier and Mary (Walter) Currier.

On June 6, 1953, she married the late Paul F. Galbraith and together were blessed with three children, Thomas, Jamie and Wendy.

In addition to working at Fulton Industries for many years, Nancy also was an accomplished seamstress throughout her life.

She was a store clerk and seamstress for Falor and Sharp Clothing in Delta; where Nancy specialized in alterations.

Some of her fondest hobbies included supporting the University of Toledo Women’s Basketball Team and was a proud season ticket holder since 2011, cheering on her Detroit Tigers and Lions, and watching tennis.

Nancy also participated in weekly visits to the Fulton County Senior Center; where she enjoyed playing the card game Canasta and other activities. Her favorite sporting activity was playing golf.

Nancy played on several area courses including Ironwood and White Pines; where she achieved a hole in one in 2014 at the age of 80 years old. She was also an active member with Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta throughout most of her life.

Nancy is survived by her children, Thomas (Patricia) Galbraith of Wauseon, Jamie Bialecki of Delta, Wendy (Joe) Slawinski of Swanton; grandchildren, Jennifer (John) Miller, Brian (Brandie) Mull, Cassie (Troy) Stewart, Janel (Brandon) Krauss, Dana Galbraith, Justin (Tyler Moore) Bialecki and Garrett Slawinski; and great grandchildren, Hailey, Hayden and Hunter Stewart, Aireana Mull, Evelyn Miller and Oyer Krauss.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Paul Galbraith on January 23, 2011; brother, Gary Currier on April 1, 2007 and son-in-law, Jeff Bialecki on June 30, 2025.

Friends will be received on Thursday, September 25, 2025 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta Ohio 43515; where a memorial service celebrating Nancy’s life will begin at 12:00 Noon. Private interment will be at a later date at Winameg Cemetery near Delta. Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. Pastor Matthew Voyer will be officiating.

Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the Trinity Lutheran Church or the Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon Ohio 43567 in Nancy’s memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.