High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, September 3rd, 2022

CROSS COUNTRY
Archbold/Bryan/Edgerton/Fayette/Stryker/Wauseon @ Columbus Grove Invitational 9am
Edon/Montpelier/North Central @ Wensink Invitational 9am (Patrick Henry)
Delta/Swanton @ BGSU Mel Brot Invitational 9am
BOYS SOCCER
Fort Jennings @ Archbold 10am
Bryan @ Ottawa-Glandorf 11am
Maumee @ Swanton 1pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Evergreen @ Sylvania Southview 11am
Eastwood @ Swanton 11am
VOLLEYBALL
Swanton @ Montpelier 9am
Edon @ Antwerp 10am
GIRLS GOLF
Archbold @ LCC Invitational 9am
