High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, September 3rd, 2022

September 3, 2022

CROSS COUNTRY

Archbold/Bryan/Edgerton/Fayette/Stryker/Wauseon @ Columbus Grove Invitational 9am

Edon/Montpelier/North Central @ Wensink Invitational 9am (Patrick Henry)

Delta/Swanton @ BGSU Mel Brot Invitational 9am

BOYS SOCCER

Fort Jennings @ Archbold 10am

Bryan @ Ottawa-Glandorf 11am

Maumee @ Swanton 1pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Evergreen @ Sylvania Southview 11am

Eastwood @ Swanton 11am

VOLLEYBALL

Swanton @ Montpelier 9am

Edon @ Antwerp 10am

GIRLS GOLF

Archbold @ LCC Invitational 9am

 

