High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, August 27, 2026

BOYS GOLF
Bryan/Swanton @ Evergreen 3pm
Wauseon @ Liberty Center 4pm
Archbold/Delta @ Patrick Henry 4:30pm
GMC Round 2 @ Auglaize Golf Club 4:30pm
Montpelier @ North Central 5:00pm
Hilltop @ Stryker 5:15pm
GIRLS GOLF
Delta @ Swanton 3:45pm
Anthony Wayne/Defiance @ Archbold 4:30pm
Napoleon @ Wauseon 4:30pm
GMC Round 2 @ Harvest Moon 4:30pm
North Central @ Evergreen 5:30pm
VOLLEYBALL
Edgerton @ North Central 5:30pm
Bryan @ Fairview 5:30pm
Ayersville @ Archbold 5:30pm
Swanton @ Delta 5:30pm
Edgerton @ North Central 5:30pm
Hilltop @ Edon 5:30pm
Stryker @ Montpelier 5:30pm
Hicksville @ Wauseon 5:30pm
Fayette @ Continental 5:30pm
Paulding @ Pettisville 5:30pm
BOYS SOCCER
Pettisville @ Evergreen 7pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Evergreen @ Wauseon 5pm
Archbold @ Delta 5pm
Bryan @ Liberty Center 7pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Ottawa Hills @ Archbold 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Napoleon 4:30pm
Rossford @ Bryan 4:30pm
FOOTBALL
North Adams (MI) @ Stryker 7pm