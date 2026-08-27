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High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, August 27, 2026

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BOYS GOLF

Bryan/Swanton @ Evergreen 3pm
Wauseon @ Liberty Center 4pm
Archbold/Delta @ Patrick Henry 4:30pm
GMC Round 2 @ Auglaize Golf Club 4:30pm
Montpelier @ North Central 5:00pm
Hilltop @ Stryker 5:15pm

GIRLS GOLF

Delta @ Swanton 3:45pm
Anthony Wayne/Defiance @ Archbold 4:30pm
Napoleon @ Wauseon 4:30pm
GMC Round 2 @ Harvest Moon 4:30pm
North Central @ Evergreen 5:30pm

VOLLEYBALL

Edgerton @ North Central 5:30pm
Bryan @ Fairview 5:30pm
Ayersville @ Archbold 5:30pm
Swanton @ Delta 5:30pm
Edgerton @ North Central 5:30pm
Hilltop @ Edon 5:30pm
Stryker @ Montpelier 5:30pm
Hicksville @ Wauseon 5:30pm
Fayette @ Continental 5:30pm
Paulding @ Pettisville 5:30pm

BOYS SOCCER

Pettisville @ Evergreen 7pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Evergreen @ Wauseon 5pm
Archbold @ Delta 5pm
Bryan @ Liberty Center 7pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Ottawa Hills @ Archbold 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Napoleon 4:30pm
Rossford @ Bryan 4:30pm

FOOTBALL

North Adams (MI) @ Stryker 7pm

 

 

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