High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, September 19, 2026 (Weather Permitting)

CROSS COUNTRY
Wauseon @ Ottawa-Glandorf Invitational 9am
Edon/Delta/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker/Swanton @ Fayette Invitational 9am
Evergreen @ Genoa Invitational 9am
Bryan @ Troy Twilight Invitational 6pm
VOLLEYBALL
Archbold @ Napoleon 10am
Wauseon @ Defiance 10am
Continental @ Hilltop 10am
North Central @ Antwerp 10am
Tinora @ Bryan 11am
Swanton @ Genoa 4pm
BOYS SOCCER
Defiance @ Archbold 12:30pm
Lake @ Evergreen 1pm
Genoa @ Delta 1pm
Swanton @ Wauseon 2pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Archbold @ Napoleon 11am
Genoa @ Delta 11am
Lake @ Evergreen 11am
Wauseon @ Toledo Central Catholic 11am
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold @ Bluffton 10am
FOOTBALL
GLC
Sand Creek (MI) @ Hilltop 4pm
8-Man
Stryker @ St. Joseph CC 7pm