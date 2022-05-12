High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, May 12th, 2022

Facebook

BOYS TENNIS

Archbold/Bryan/Wauseon @ Division II Sectionals 9am (Bryan)

SOFTBALL

DIVISION IV SECTIONAL FINALS

No. 7 Stryker @ No. 3 Edgerton 5pm

No. 12 Continental @ No. 1 Hilltop 5pm

No. 11 Pettisville @ No. 2 Antwerp 5pm

REGULAR SEASON

Cardinal Stritch @ Evergreen 5pm

Wauseon @ Northwood 5pm

Bryan @ Edon 5pm

BASEBALL

Fayette vs. Hilltop @ Fifth Third Field 4pm (Toledo)

Delta @ Lake 4:45pm

Archbold @ Ottawa-Glandorf 5pm

Hicksville @ Bryan 5pm

Ottawa Hills @ Evergreen 5pm

Wauseon @ Springfield 5pm

Camden-Frontier (MI) @ North Central 5pm

Stryker @ Liberty Center 5pm

Edgerton @ Continental 5pm

Pettisville @ Edon 5:30pm