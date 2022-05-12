High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, May 12th, 2022

BOYS TENNIS
Archbold/Bryan/Wauseon @ Division II Sectionals 9am (Bryan)
SOFTBALL
DIVISION IV SECTIONAL FINALS
No. 7 Stryker @ No. 3 Edgerton 5pm
No. 12 Continental @ No. 1 Hilltop 5pm
No. 11 Pettisville @ No. 2 Antwerp 5pm
REGULAR SEASON
Cardinal Stritch @ Evergreen 5pm
Wauseon @ Northwood 5pm
Bryan @ Edon 5pm
BASEBALL
Fayette vs. Hilltop @ Fifth Third Field 4pm (Toledo)
Delta @ Lake 4:45pm
Archbold @ Ottawa-Glandorf 5pm
Hicksville @ Bryan 5pm
Ottawa Hills @ Evergreen 5pm
Wauseon @ Springfield 5pm
Camden-Frontier (MI) @ North Central 5pm
Stryker @ Liberty Center 5pm
Edgerton @ Continental 5pm
Pettisville @ Edon 5:30pm
