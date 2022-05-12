David Higginbotham (1961-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

David L. Higginbotham, age 61, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away late Monday afternoon, May 9, 2022, at the home of his brother and sister-in-law in Montpelier, Ohio, after a brief illness.

David was a 1980 graduate of Bryan High School and had been employed by the Williams County Highway Department, retiring with thirty years of service.

He was an avid rider of horses and enjoyed 4-wheeling, collecting guns and knives, and attending antique tractor shows and gun shows.

David loved anything to do with horses, cowboys and the wild west and also enjoyed traveling out west.

David L. Higginbotham was born on March 22, 1961, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Clyde L. and Lois A. (Blair) Higginbotham.

Survivors include his siblings, Marilyn (Lee) Opdycke, of Fayette, Ohio, Marcia (Chris) George, of Rossford, Ohio, Marlene (Chris) North, of Bloomdale, Ohio, Myra Purkey, of Evergreen, Colorado, and Duane (Cindy) Higginbotham, of Montpelier; his stepmother, Jan Higginbotham, of Bowling Green, Ohio; twelve nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Pastor Mike Slagle officiating. Interment will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.