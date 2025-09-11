High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 11, 2025

BOYS GOLF
Delta @ Liberty Center 3pm
Bryan/Archbold @ Swanton 4pm
Montpelier @ Pettisville 4pm
Edon @ Fayette 4pm
Evergreen/Wauseon @ Patrick Henry 4:30pm
Stryker @ North Central 4:30pm
Edgerton/Wayne Trace @ Ayersville 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Archbold/Wauseon @ Evergreen 3pm
Perrysburg @ Swanton 3:45pm
Antwerp/Edgerton/Hicksville @ Montpelier 4:30pm
VOLLEYBALL
Archbold @ Pettisville 5:30pm
Toledo Waite @ Delta 5:30pm
Tinora at Evergreen 5:30pm
Swanton at Fairview 5:30pm
Hilltop at Wauseon 5:30pm
Stryker @ North Central 5:30pm
Montpelier @ Fayette 5:30pm
Holgate @ Edgerton 5:30pm
BOYS SOCCER
Archbold @ Northwood 5pm
Wauseon at MVCD 5:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Bryan @ Ottawa Hills 4:30pm
Bluffton @ Wauseon 5pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Swanton @ Wauseon 5pm
Archbold @ Liberty Center 7pm
Bryan @ Evergreen 7pm