Patricia Whitmer (1935 – 2025)

(Former Teacher At Wauseon Schools)

Patricia T. Whitmer, age 90, passed away on September 7, 2025 at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice. Patricia was a teacher at the Burr Road Wauseon School.

Patricia was born on May 12, 1935, in Delta, to the late Milton and Marian (Blough) Thompson. She later married Lowell Whitmer, who preceded her in death in 1983.

All services will be private. Those wishing to give a memorial contribution in Patricia’s memory are asked to consider Wauseon Christ United Methodist Church or the Wauseon Public Library.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisier.com the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Whitmer family.