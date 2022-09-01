High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 1st, 2022

September 1, 2022

BOYS GOLF

Archbold/Evergreen @ Swanton 4pm

Edon @ Stryker 4pm

Montpelier @ Fayette 4pm

Hilltop @ Pettisville 4pm

Patrick Henry @ Delta 4pm

Bryan/Liberty Center @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Holgate @ North Central 4:30pm

Edgerton @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Defiance @ Delta 3:30pm

Hicksville @ Montpelier 4:30pm

Edgerton @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm

Lake @ Wauseon 5pm

BOYS SOCCER

Archbold @ Wauseon 5pm

Pettisville @ MVCD 5pm

Swanton @ Delta 7:30pm

Evergreen @ Liberty Center 7pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Wauseon @ Continental 5pm

Delta @ Bryan 7pm

VOLLEYBALL

Pettisville @ Montpelier 4:30pm

North Central @ Edon 5:30pm

Toledo Waite @ Fayette 5:30pm

Hilltop @ Stryker 5:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Ottawa Hills @ Archbold 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Bryan 4:30pm

FOOTBALL

Evergreen @ Ottawa Hills 7pm

 

