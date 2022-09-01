High School Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 1st, 2022

BOYS GOLF
Archbold/Evergreen @ Swanton 4pm
Edon @ Stryker 4pm
Montpelier @ Fayette 4pm
Hilltop @ Pettisville 4pm
Patrick Henry @ Delta 4pm
Bryan/Liberty Center @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Holgate @ North Central 4:30pm
Edgerton @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Defiance @ Delta 3:30pm
Hicksville @ Montpelier 4:30pm
Edgerton @ Wayne Trace 4:30pm
Lake @ Wauseon 5pm
BOYS SOCCER
Archbold @ Wauseon 5pm
Pettisville @ MVCD 5pm
Swanton @ Delta 7:30pm
Evergreen @ Liberty Center 7pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Wauseon @ Continental 5pm
Delta @ Bryan 7pm
VOLLEYBALL
Pettisville @ Montpelier 4:30pm
North Central @ Edon 5:30pm
Toledo Waite @ Fayette 5:30pm
Hilltop @ Stryker 5:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Ottawa Hills @ Archbold 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Bryan 4:30pm
FOOTBALL
Evergreen @ Ottawa Hills 7pm
