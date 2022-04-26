High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, April 26th, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 26, 2022

TRACK & FIELD

Wauseon/Swanton @ Archbold 4:30pm

Bryan @ Delta 4:30pm

Fayette/Stryker @ Hilltop 4:30pm

Edon/Pettisville @ North Central 4:30pm

Fairview/Hicksville/Tinora @ Edgerton 4:30pm

SOFTBALL

Wauseon @ St. Ursula 5pm (PPD; UNPLAYABLE FIELD CONDITIONS)

Edon @ Holgate 5pm (PPD; FIELD CONDITIONS; MAKEUP TBD)

Stryker @ Fayette 5pm

Montpelier @ North Central 5pm

Edgerton @ Fairview 5pm

Archbold @ Liberty Center 5pm

Evergreen @ Bryan 5pm (PPD; LACK OF UMPIRES; RESCHEDULED FOR 5/6)

BASEBALL

Toledo Central Catholic @ Wauseon 5pm

Bryan @ Maumee 5pm

Lake @ Evergreen 5pm

Edon @ Holgate 5pm

Stryker @ Fayette 5pm

Hilltop @ Pettisville 5pm

Montpelier @ North Central 5pm

Edgerton @ Fairview 5pm

Archbold @ Liberty Center 5pm

BOYS TENNIS

Bryan @ Ottawa Hills 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Archbold 4:30pm

 

