Williams County Safe Communities To Present Mock Crash At Williams County Fairgrounds

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Picture Left to Right: Front row: Logan Stuckey, Gabby Rodriquez, Caden Hand, Jayden Craven, Kassidy Faler, Chloe Wyllie, Maris Gendron. Back row: Nathan Thompson, Chief Greg Ruskey, Peg Buda, Brian Fritsch, Brandi Frisbie, Pearl Rakes, Heather Mercer, Tom Worthington, Lt Rustun Schack, Chief Tom Szymczak, Caitlin Helms, Chief Deputy Jeff Lehman.

The Williams County Safe Communities Coalition in cooperation with local public safety entities and area businesses recently attended a final planning meeting with students from each of our local high schools for Mock Crash 2022.

This presentation, provided for the senior and junior students from our local high schools, is designed to bring the reality of the consequences of impaired and distracted driving to our local teenagers. The community is welcome to attend this event.

Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Location: Williams County Fairgrounds Grandstand, 619 E Main St, Montpelier, OH

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Teen drivers are at increased risk due to inexperience behind the wheel and risk-taking behaviors such as speeding, impaired and distracted driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, vehicle crashes are still the number one cause of death among youth ages 15 to 20.

Coordination of the Mock Crash program is made possible through a Safe Communities grant funded by U.S. Department of Transportation and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.