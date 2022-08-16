High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, August 16th, 2022

August 16, 2022

BOYS GOLF

Bryan @ Tinora w/Ottoville 9am

Edgerton/Holgate @ Hilltop 3pm

Delta @ Emmanuel Christian 3pm

Swanton @ Toledo Christian 4pm

Fairview/Montpelier @ North Central 4pm

Wauseon @ Paulding 4:30pm

Hicksville/Pettisville @ Archbold 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Swanton @ Springfield 3:45pm

Rossford @ Wauseon 4:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold @ Springfield 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Ottawa-Glandorf 5pm

BOYS SOCCER

Continental @ Delta 5pm

Toledo Christian @ Pettisville 5pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Bryan @ St. Marys 7pm

 

