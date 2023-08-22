Wednesday, August 23
Sports

High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, August 22, 2023

VOLLEYBALL

Edgerton @ Delta 4:45pm

Wauseon @ Fairview 4:45pm

Evergreen @ Northwood 5:30pm

Stryker @ Edon 5:30pm

Hilltop @ Fayette 5:30pm

Pettisville @ North Central 5:30pm

Bryan @ Tinora 5:30pm

BOYS GOLF

Edon @ Hilltop 4pm

Stryker @ Fayette 4pm

Montpelier @ Holgate 4pm

North Central @ Pettisville 4pm

Archbold/Edgerton @ Defiance 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Edgerton @ Defiance 4:30pm

Bryan @ Wauseon 4:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Bryan @ Van Wert 4pm

Defiance @ Archbold 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Toledo St. Ursula 4:30pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Otsego @ Delta 5pm

Archbold @ Genoa 7pm

BOYS SOCCER

Wauseon @ Liberty Center 5pm

Archbold @ Swanton 5pm

Evergreen @ Maumee 7pm

 

