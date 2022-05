Facebook

BASEBALL

DIVISION IV SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

No. 9 Hilltop @ No. 8 Edgerton 5pm

No. 10 Pettisville @ No. 5 Ayersville 5pm

No. 12 Fayette @ No. 7 Hicksville 5pm

No. 11 Stryker @ No. 8 Edon 5pm

REGULAR SEASON

Lima Shawnee @ Bryan 5:30pm

SOFTBALL

DIVISION IV DISTRICT SEMIFINALS (@ Bryan HS)

No. 1 Hilltop vs. No. 6 Ayersville 5pm

No. 2 Antwerp vs. No. 3 Edgerton 7pm

REGULAR SEASON

Bryan @ Eastwood 5pm