VARSITY SOFTBALL

DIVISION II REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (@ Shelby)

Bryan (19-5) vs. Maumee (20-8) 2pm

Lexington (26-2) vs. Akron Springfield (18-7) 5pm

DIVISION IV REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (@ Rossford)

Lincolnview (24-4) vs. Carey (17-10) 2pm

Montpelier (17-7) vs. Monroeville (21-6) 5pm

VARSITY BASEBALL

DIVISION IV DISTRICT SEMIFINALS (@ Bryan)

No. 2 Hilltop vs. No. 3 Edgerton 5pm

No. 1 Montpelier vs. No. 4 North Central 7:30pm

VARSITY TRACK & FIELD

Division III Regionals @ Fostoria 4pm