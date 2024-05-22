Close Menu
Thursday, May 23, 2024
The Village Reporter
Four County Career Center Holds Recognition Day Ceremony

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
FULTON COUNTY … Students receiving Outstanding Senior awards from Fulton County include (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Logan LaGreca (Delta) Powersports; Lydia Epling (Archbold) Visual Art & Design; Leigha Pirrwitz (Delta) English; Jenae Kinsman (Archbold) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; Samuel Haley (Pettisville) Auto Collision Repair and Government; Gabriella Rodriguez (Archbold) Cosmetology; Logan Peebles (Evergreen) Diesel Mechanics. (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Jack Merritt (Wauseon) Material Science; Kyle Hageman (Archbold) Computer Programming & Game Design; Brian Groves (Wauseon) Automotive Technologies; Arrianna Wissink (Archbold) Spanish; Zachary Puehler (Wauseon) Agricultural Diesel Mechanics; Jason Lemle (Evergreen) English; and Alan Schudel (Evergreen) Electrical.

Four hundred forty-five seniors were awarded certificates along with other student achievements and Career Passports marking the end of their career and technical training during Four County Career Center’s 55th Recognition Day Ceremony with over 2,000 parents and guests in attendance and viewing the livestream.

Career and Technical Education Director, Rick Bachman was Presiding Chairman of the ceremonies.  The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Jenae Kinsman (Archbold) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics, accompanied by military personnel and seniors enlisted in the armed services.

Superintendent Jeffrey Slattery introduced Board of Education members and congratulated the seniors on their accomplishments. Samuel Haley (Pettisville-Auto Collision Repair), Dakota Simonis (Fairview-Culinary Arts Management), and Audrey Honeck (Patrick Henry-Fire & Rescue), announced student achievements and activities.

Guest speakers for the Recognition Day Ceremony were senior students Gabriella Rodriguez (Archbold) Cosmetology, Allie Nelson (Hicksville) Early Childhood Education, and Izack Badenhop (Patrick Henry) Business & Financial Services.

Fifty-five students were named Outstanding Seniors for exemplary performance in their career and technical and academic programs and presented with award plaques by their department supervisors.

Awards and scholarship monies of over $422,000 to be used to further students’ education at trade schools, colleges and universities as well as entering the world of work, were recognized during the ceremony.

WILLIAMS COUNTY … Students receiving Outstanding Senior awards from Williams County include (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Danae Booth (Bryan) Interior Design; Chasity Shadbolt (Bryan) English; Hailey Hale (Bryan) Cosmetology; Johnny Canales (Edgerton) Government; Dominique Bherns (Bryan) Building Trades/Carpentry and Personal Wellness & Human Growth & Development; Leah Fritch (Edgerton) Personal Wellness & Human Growth & Development; Mya Bauer (Bryan) Chef Training; Lily Miller (Bryan) English. (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Shannon Spires (Hilltop) Algebra II; Jiovanni Vargas-Velez (Bryan) Computer Design/3D Modeling; Logan Reeb (Bryan) Exercise Science & Sports Medicine; Matthew Sinclair (Edgerton) English; Trevor Craig (Bryan) Building Trades/Carpentry; and Gwen Oxender (North Central) Medical Office Technologies. Absent from the photo is Rayner Clemens (Bryan) Mechanical Systems & Piping.

 

