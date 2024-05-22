Four County Career Center Holds Recognition Day Ceremony

Four hundred forty-five seniors were awarded certificates along with other student achievements and Career Passports marking the end of their career and technical training during Four County Career Center’s 55th Recognition Day Ceremony with over 2,000 parents and guests in attendance and viewing the livestream.

Career and Technical Education Director, Rick Bachman was Presiding Chairman of the ceremonies. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Jenae Kinsman (Archbold) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics, accompanied by military personnel and seniors enlisted in the armed services.

Superintendent Jeffrey Slattery introduced Board of Education members and congratulated the seniors on their accomplishments. Samuel Haley (Pettisville-Auto Collision Repair), Dakota Simonis (Fairview-Culinary Arts Management), and Audrey Honeck (Patrick Henry-Fire & Rescue), announced student achievements and activities.

Guest speakers for the Recognition Day Ceremony were senior students Gabriella Rodriguez (Archbold) Cosmetology, Allie Nelson (Hicksville) Early Childhood Education, and Izack Badenhop (Patrick Henry) Business & Financial Services.

Fifty-five students were named Outstanding Seniors for exemplary performance in their career and technical and academic programs and presented with award plaques by their department supervisors.

Awards and scholarship monies of over $422,000 to be used to further students’ education at trade schools, colleges and universities as well as entering the world of work, were recognized during the ceremony.