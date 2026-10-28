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High School Sports Schedule For Wednesday, October 28, 2026

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BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION IV-NW 1 DISTRICT SEMIFINAL
@ Defiance HS
No. 2 Bryan vs. No. 3 Swanton 5pm

VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION VII-NW 1 DISTRICT FINAL
@ Archbold HS
No. 1 Edon vs. No. 4 Miller City 6pm

 

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