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DIVISION IV VOLLEYBALL DISTRICTS: Lake Sweeps Bryan In Division IV District Semifinal

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PERRYSBURG – The Lake Flyers (22-2) needed just three sets to take down Bryan (11-13), 25-8, 25-12, 25-11, in a Division IV-NW 2 district semifinal at Perrysburg High School.

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