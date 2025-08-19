High School Sports Scoreboard For August 18, 2025

VOLLEYBALL
North Central 3, Hamilton (IN) 0
Swanton 3, Stryker 1
Edgerton 3, Montpelier 0
Napoleon 3, Wauseon 0
BOYS GOLF
Tinora 152, Archbold 171
Delta 161, Hilltop 162, Fayette 179
Wauseon 157, Bryan 161, Paulding 161
Port Clinton Classic
1. Pettisville 335; 2. Kalida 336; 3. Vermillion 339; 4. Parma Padua 350; 5. Willard 352; 6. Amherst Steele 361; 7. Bellevue 363; 8. Sandusky Perkins 364; 9. Margaretta 371; 10. Shaker Heights 375; 11. Tiffin Columbian 379; 12. Huron 380; 13. Massillion 388; 14. Liberty Center 389; 15. Clyde 390; 16. Norwalk 407; 17. Oak Harbor 409; 18. Norwalk St. Paul 437; 19. Port Clinton 440
GIRLS GOLF
Delta 197, Defiance 197 (Delta wins on 5th score tiebreaker)
Wauseon 177, Patrick Henry 224, Swanton 224
Bryan 188, Lincolnview 199, Antwerp 202, Edgerton 208
GIRLS SOCCER
Napoleon 2, Wauseon 1
Springfield 3, Evergreen 2
Rossford 5, Swanton 0
BOYS SOCCER
Swanton 5, Rossford 2
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold 4, Napoleon 1
Springfield 3, Wauseon 2