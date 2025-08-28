High School Sports Scoreboard For August 28, 2025

VOLLEYBALL
Evergreen 3, Fayette 0
Pettisville 3, Montpelier 0
Hilltop 3, Stryker 0
Bryan 3, Edgerton 2
Edon 3, North Central 2
|Elmwood 3, Wauseon 1
BOYS SOCCER
Archbold 2, Delta 0
Wauseon 3, Evergreen 0
Bryan 4, Liberty Center 0
Swanton 1, Emmanuel Christian 1
MVCD 9, Pettisville 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Toledo St. Ursula 3, Archbold 0
Bryan 3, Maumee 0
BOYS GOLF
Hilltop 160, Stryker 180
Swanton 166, Evergreen 173
Montpelier 161, North Central 186
Pettisville 147, Fayette 191
GMC Match #2
1. Tinora 160; 2. Paulding 166; 3. Hicksville 167; 4. Wayne Trace 167; 5. Antwerp 172; 6. Ayersville 176; 7. Fairview 186; 8. Edgerton 208
GIRLS GOLF
Delta 209, Swanton 213
GMC Match #2
1. Tinora 192; 2. Wayne Trace 197; 3. Ayersville 212; 4. Hicksville 235; 5. Edgerton 237; 6. Antwerp 238; 7. Paulding 240
GIRLS TENNIS
Bryan 5 Rossford 0
FOOTBALL
Stryker 36, North Adams (MI) 28