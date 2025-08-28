NBEC/NWOCA Receives LSTA Grant To Preserve & Repair Books

PRESS RELEASE – We are pleased to announce that Northern Buckeye Education Council / Northwest Ohio Computer Association (NBEC/NWOCA), serving more than 30-member school districts, has been awarded a Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) open grant through the State Library of Ohio.

The funding will equip our libraries with three Cover One book repair machines and necessary supplies, enabling us to save and restore damaged books for students across our region.

For years, many of our libraries have faced tight budgets and shelves lined with books that were damaged and in need of repair.

Discarding these titles was painful, especially when they were popular with students or critical classroom resources.

The new repair machines will give these books a second life, helping us maintain strong collections and extend the usefulness of essential texts.

This project is supported in full by a federal LSTA grant awarded by the State Library of Ohio, administered with funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).

A librarian from Pettisville Schools, Jenae Lammers, shared a testimonial: “The Cover One machine has helped save many of our well-loved books.

“It’s simple to operate, even for a new user, and I was able to repair several books that needed spine TLC. They’re nearly as good as new!”

Looking ahead, over the next year we anticipate repairing thousands of books, resulting in significant cost savings for districts, preservation of valuable collections, and, most importantly, continued access for students to the stories and resources they treasure.

We are deeply grateful to the State Library of Ohio and the Institute of Museum and Library Services for making this possible. We look forward to the positive impact on students’ reading experiences as they rediscover books that might have seemed beyond repair.