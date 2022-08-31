High School Sports Scoreboard For August 30th, 2022

VOLLEYBALL
North Central 3 Fayette 0
Hilltop 3 Montpelier 0
Edgerton 3 Stryker 1
Wauseon 3 Bryan 1
Archbold 3 Delta 0
Evergreen 3 Liberty Center 2
Swanton 3 Patrick Henry 0
BOYS SOCCER
Evergreen 7 Rossford 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Archbold 2 Wauseon 0
Evergreen 3 Liberty Center 2
Swanton 1 Delta 0
Bryan 6 Continental 0
BOYS GOLF
Montpelier 166 Stryker 211
Pettisville 165 Holgate 228
Hilltop 194 Fayette 236
North Central 187 Edon (no team score)
GIRLS GOLF
Wauseon 206 Woodmore 222 Edgerton 255
Archbold 177 Antwerp 210 Crestview 235
GIRLS TENNIS
MVCD 4 Archbold 1
Ottawa Hills 3 Bryan 2
