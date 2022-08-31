High School Sports Scoreboard For August 30th, 2022

August 30, 2022

VOLLEYBALL

North Central 3 Fayette 0

Hilltop 3 Montpelier 0

Edgerton 3 Stryker 1

Wauseon 3 Bryan 1

Archbold 3 Delta 0

Evergreen 3 Liberty Center 2

Swanton 3 Patrick Henry 0

BOYS SOCCER

Evergreen 7 Rossford 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Archbold 2 Wauseon 0

Evergreen 3 Liberty Center 2

Swanton 1 Delta 0

Bryan 6 Continental 0

BOYS GOLF

Montpelier 166 Stryker 211

Pettisville 165 Holgate 228

Hilltop 194 Fayette 236

North Central 187 Edon (no team score)

GIRLS GOLF

Wauseon 206 Woodmore 222 Edgerton 255

Archbold 177 Antwerp 210 Crestview 235

GIRLS TENNIS

MVCD 4 Archbold 1

Ottawa Hills 3 Bryan 2

 

