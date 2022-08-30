DeLane Smith (1940-2022)

DeLane Page Smith, age 82, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at The Laurels of Defiance.

DeLane was a US Army veteran who served as medic at Fort Devins, Massachusetts. He was self-employed as a farmer for over 30 years and with his heavy equipment construction company D.W. Smith & Sons from the 70’s thru early 90’s.

After retiring from the farm & the construction company he worked in maintenance at Nofziger Ice Cream Co., Garden Ridge Nursery and Mulligan Sales & Service.

DeLane served as a Defiance County Sheriff Deputy from 1971-1974 and was with the Defiance County Sheriff Department’s Mounted Posse prior to that.

DeLane worked at Schroeder Brothers Construction, Dinner Bell Foods where he met his wife of 30 years Sharon Smith and General Motors.

He was a member of the Sherwood United Methodist Church where he served as a Trustee and worked the food stand under the grand stand at the Defiance County Fair for many years; he was a member of Farm Bureau, and served as a 4-H advisor.

DeLane Page Smith was born on January 8, 1940, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of William Lane and Eleanor May (Page) Smith. He was a graduate of Defiance High School.

DeLane is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Brad) Andres, of Bryan; sons, Butch (Tab) Smith, of Mark Center and William “Bill” Smith, of Bryan; five grandchildren, Brooke (Johnathan) Bany, of Ney, Michelle (Sam) Beck, of Bryan, Joshua (Jeanette) Smith, of Astana, Aaron (Rebecca) Smith, of Bryan and Cody Smith, of Columbus; four great grandchildren, Tristan and Tabetha, Madalynn, Noah; sisters, Carol Schlosser, of St. Mary’s and Marilyn (Merlyn) Wiemken, of Defiance; brother, Ted Smith, of Defiance and former spouse, Sharon Smith, of Ney.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, John Schlosser. Many Thanks to the staff at The Laurel’s for their care during DeLane’s stay there.

In keeping with DeLane’s wishes, there will be no public service or visitation. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements. He will be interred in the Veterans section of Riverside Cemetery in Defiance.

The family requests memorial donations to Operation KAVIC- Keller Assists Veterans In Crisis, 24862 Elliot Road, Defiance, Ohio or Sherwood United Methodist Church.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

DeLane will always be remembered by his infectious laugh and his generosity to help his neighbors around the farm.

VFW will be presenting Military Rites at Riverside Cemetery in July 2023 with a celebration of life following.