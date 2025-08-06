High School Sports Scoreboard For August 6, 2025

BOYS GOLF
Bulldog Invitational
1. Montpelier 314; 2. Swanton 320; 3. Anthony Wayne 321; 4. Archbold 333; 5. Delta 347; 6. MVCD 355; 7. Springfield 364; 8. Liberty Center 366; 9. Otsego 372; 10. Evergreen 391
Kalida Invitational
1. Pettisville 312; 2. Ottawa-Glandorf 313; 3. Delphos St. John’s 320; 4. Ottoville 323; 5. Kalida 325; 6. Liberty Benton 326; 7. Berea-Midpark 330; 8. Columbus Grove 331; T9. Van Wert 339, Lima Shawnee 339; 11. Leipsic 340; T12. Bryan 343, Coldwater 343; 14. Wayne Trace 355; 15. Napoleon 357; 16. Defiance 358; 17. Lima Bath 362; 18. Miller City 371; 19. Fort Jennings 417; 20. Pandora-Gilboa 429
Fairview 172, Edgerton 210