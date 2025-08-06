Sojourner Quartet To Perform At Zion Church Near Wauseon

PRESS RELEASE – Sojourner Quartet, a southern Gospel music group, will be presenting a concert at Zion Church on Sunday, August 17. The concert will start at 4:00 PM. The church is located east of Wauseon, OH at 4533 Co. Rd. 11 between Co. Rds. D and E, 2 1/2 miles south of US20A (Airport Hwy.).

It all began in 1992 with founding member Mark May, who carries the legacy of Sojourner Quartet forward today. Originally a contemporary Christian band that played with live instruments, the group transitioned to a southern Gospel music style with four-part harmonies in 1995.

Sojourner Quartet recorded their first full southern Gospel project, On The Rock, at Gaither Studios in 1997 and the rest is history. Today’s members include Mark May, baritone, Larry Counterman, bass, Chris Horne, tenor, and Brad Richardson, lead.

With fourteen recordings on the books with charting success and several awards, Sojourner Quartet continues to travel spreading the good news of Jesus Christ.

Through the years, they have had the opportunity to share the stage with many of the industry’s top name groups, such as The Booth Brothers, Trimphant, The Isaacs, The Hoppers, The Collingsworth Family, and The Talleys.

In 2017 Sojourner Quartet celebrated 25 years traveling together across the United States and Canada. Currently, Sojourner Quartet records with Chapel Valley on their Church House label.

“More important than any worldly success, we have been able to experience lives touched and hearts changed through the message in our music.”, said group founder Mark May.