High School Sports Scoreboard For May 14th, 2022

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
BBC Championships
TEAM SCORES: 1. Montpelier 153; 2. Pettisville 140; 3. Holgate 114; 4. Fayette 59; 5. Hilltop 47; 6. Stryker 46; 7. Edon 36; 8. North Central 22
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
BBC Championships
TEAM SCORES: 1. Fayette 118; 2. Montpelier 116.5; 3. Holgate 116; 4. Edon 105; 5. Pettisville 65.5; 6. Hilltop 58; 7. Edon 36; 8. North Central 22
BASEBALL
North Central 7 Edon 3
Swanton 8 Toledo Bowsher 5
Ottawa Hills 3 Archbold 1
Northwood 6 Wauseon 3
Evergreen 7 Sylvania Southview 3
Edgerton 16 Hamilton (IN) 0 (5 innings)
Edgerton 15 Hamilton (IN) 0 (game called in 3rd inning)
Toledo St. John’s 12 Bryan 9
SOFTBALL
Evergreen 13 Maumee 0 (5 innings)
