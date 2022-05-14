High School Sports Scoreboard For May 14th, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 14, 2022

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

BBC Championships

TEAM SCORES: 1. Montpelier 153; 2. Pettisville 140; 3. Holgate 114; 4. Fayette 59; 5. Hilltop 47; 6. Stryker 46; 7. Edon 36; 8. North Central 22

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

BBC Championships

TEAM SCORES: 1. Fayette 118; 2. Montpelier 116.5; 3. Holgate 116; 4. Edon 105; 5. Pettisville 65.5; 6. Hilltop 58; 7. Edon 36; 8. North Central 22

BASEBALL

North Central 7 Edon 3

Swanton 8 Toledo Bowsher 5

Ottawa Hills 3 Archbold 1

Northwood 6 Wauseon 3

Evergreen 7 Sylvania Southview 3

Edgerton 16 Hamilton (IN) 0 (5 innings)

Edgerton 15 Hamilton (IN) 0 (game called in 3rd inning)

Toledo St. John’s 12 Bryan 9

SOFTBALL

Evergreen 13 Maumee 0 (5 innings)

 

