High School Sports Scoreboard For May 2, 2025

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Montpelier 2, Bryan 1
Maumee 14, Delta 2 (5 innings)
Hilltop 6, Antwerp 0
Swanton 21, Wauseon 9 (5 innings)
Hicksville 9, Evergreen 0
Fairview 12, Edon 2 (6 innings)
VARSITY BASEBALL
Hilltop 5, Pettisville 4 (9 innings)
Montpelier 9, North Central 8
Miller City 6, Bryan 3
Fairview 7, Edon 2
Edgerton 14, Holgate 1
Hicksville 2, Evergreen 0
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Edgerton Invitational
TEAM SCORES: 1. Wayne Trace 124; 2. Edgerton 77; 3. Fairview 73; 4. Ottoville 72; 5. Paulding 52; 6. Swanton 49; 7. Edon 27; 8. Holgate 25; 9. Continental 19; 10. North Central 6
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Edgerton Invitational
TEAM SCORES: 1. Wayne Trace 109; 2. Ottoville 81; 3. Paulding 76; 4. Edon 62.50; T5. Edgerton 45, Continental 45; 7. Fairview 33; 8. Holgate 26; 9. North Central 25.50; 10. Swanton 23
BOYS TENNIS
Springfield 3, Wauseon 2
Bryan 3, Vermillion 2