High School Sports Scoreboard For May 21st, 2022

SOFTBALL

DIVISION II DISTRICT FINALS

Bryan 8 Lima Bath 7

Oak Harbor 10 Wauseon 3

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

DIVISION II DISTRICTS (16 EVENTS SCORED; POLE VAULT PPD UNTIL MAY 23RD)

TEAM SCORES: 1. Van Wert 103; 2. Wauseon 82; 3. Napoleon 74; 4. Bath 66; 5. Maumee 62; 6. Bryan 60; 7. Ottawa-Glandorf 46; 8. Otsego 42; 9. Evergreen 33; 10. St. Marys 29; 11. Swanton; 12. Paulding 3

DIVISION III DISTRICTS (17 EVENTS SCORED)

TEAM SCORES: 1. Tinora 105; 2. Archbold 94; 3. Ayersville 64; 4. Antwerp 56.2; 5. Wayne Trace 52; 6. Fairview 46; 7. Holgate 39; 8. Delta 35; 9. Edon 31; 10. Patrick Henry 28.2; 11. Edgerton 23; 12. Montpelier 21; 13. Fayette 17; 14. Hicksville 14; 15. Pettisville 12.4; 16. Continental 9; 17. North Central 8; 18. Hilltop 6.2; 19. Miller City 2

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

DIVISION II DISTRICTS (16 EVENTS SCORED; POLE VAULT PPD UNTIL MAY 23RD)

TEAM SCORES: 1. Celina 126; 2. Ottawa-Glandorf 99; 3. Bryan 66; 4. St. Marys 61; 5. Wauseon 48; 6. Defiance 43; 7. Van Wert; 8. Bath 31.5; 9. Evergreen 29.5; 10. Napoleon 19; T11. Otsego 18, Swanton 18; 13. Maumee 15; 14. Paulding

DIVISION III DISTRICTS (17 EVENTS SCORED)

TEAM SCORES: 1. Tinora 89; 2. Wayne Trace 85; 3. Patrick Henry 67; 4. Montpelier 63; 5. Archbold 53; 6. Holgate 51; 7. Ayersville 50; 8. Antwerp 37; 9. Delta 32; 10. Fairview 28; 11. Edgerton 24; 12. Pettisville 23; 13. Hicksville 21; 14. Continental 20; 15. Stryker 16; T16. Fayette 2, Edon 2

Individual event results can be found at oh.milesplit.com

BOYS TENNIS

Bryan’s Jay Fortner wins the Division II district championship and will compete at the state tournament next week in Mason, Oh

 

