High School Sports Scoreboard For May 22, 2026

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
DIVISION IV DISTRICTS (@ Findlay)
TEAM SCORES: Coldwater 104.3, Bluffton 95, Patrick Henry 89, Archbold 74, Spencerville 60, Willard 54.3, Elmwood 52, Lincolnview 37, Liberty-Benton 35, Paulding 32, Fairview 18, Allen East 8, Tinora 2.3
DIVISION IV DISTRICTS (@ Fostoria)
TEAM SCORES: Eastwood 122, Huron 117, Liberty Center 78, Ashland Crestview 69.5, Port Clinton 68, Fostoria 38, Woodmore 35, Delta 33, Evergreen 31, Edison 22.5, Swanton 21, W. Reserve 20, Lakota 8
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
DIVISION IV DISTRICTS (@ Findlay)
TEAM SCORES: Liberty-Benton 136, Tinora 75, Coldwater 74, Bluffton 71, Archbold 54, Riverdale 51, Wayne Trace 45, Van Buren 35, Spencerville 30.5, Paulding 25.5, Ottawa Hills 21, Parkway 20, Fairview 13, Elmwood 9
DIVISION IV DISTRICTS (@ Fostoria)
TEAM SCORES: Huron 94, Margaretta 87, Eastwood 75, Liberty Center 68, Lakota 65, Ashland Crestview 49, Evergreen 47, W. Reserve 42, Edison 42, Seneca East 39, Swanton 16, Northwood 6, Bucyrus Wynford 4, Delta 3
VARSITY SOFTBALL
DIVISION IV DISTRICT FINAL
Bryan 4, Clyde 0
DIVISION V DISTRICT FINAL
Archbold 11, Huron 1 (5 innings)
VARSITY BASEBALL
REGULAR SEASON
Archbold 9, Sylvania Northview 7
Toledo St. Francis 6, Swanton 1