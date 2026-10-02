High School Sports Scoreboard For October 1, 2026

VOLLEYBALL
BBC
Holgate 3, Hilltop 0
Edon 3, Fayette 0
North Central 3, Montpelier 1
Stryker 3, Pettisville 1
NON-LEAGUE
Evergreen 3, Toledo Bowsher 0
Wauseon 3, Toledo Start 0
Archbold 3, Kalida 1
Continental 3, Edgerton 0
Paulding 3, Delta 0
Bryan 3, Toledo Central Catholic 0
BOYS GOLF
Division III Districts (*indicates state qualifying team)
TEAM SCORES: 1. *Ottawa Hills 301; 2. *Pettisville 313; 3. *Kalida 318; 4. *Ottoville 320; 5. Ashland Crestview 330; 6. New Bremen 338; 7. Delphos St. John’s 339; 8. Montpelier 340; 9. Columbus Grove 349; 10. Van Buren 351; 11. St. Henry 354; 12. Tiffin Calvert 355; 13. Toledo Christian 355; 14. Bucyrus Wynford 355; 15. Carey 371; 16. Delta 382; 17. Fremont St. Joseph CC 384; 18. New Riegel 385
INDIVIDUAL STATE QUALIFIERS: Owen Sommer (Montpelier) 75, Lane Lopez (Delta) 77, Jake Schroeder (Van Buren) 78, Cole Bowman (Ashland Crestview) 79
GIRLS SOCCER
NWOAL
Delta 5, Evergreen 1
Archbold 2, Bryan 1
BOYS SOCCER
Swanton 5, Pettisville 3
Wauseon 2, Napoleon 2