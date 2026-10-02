Barbara A. Bolen (1941 – 2026)

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(Montpelier Resident; Enjoyed Bowling & Baking)

Barbara A. Bolen, 84, of Montpelier passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, at Evergreen Healthcare in Montpelier.

She was born Dec. 9, 1941, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to William and Henrieta (Lotz) Borton. She married John Bobilya of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and later married Manis Bolen of Hazard, Kentucky.

Barb worked as a waitress most of her life. Toward the end of her career, she worked as the lunch lady, bringing that cheerful and bubbly personality wherever she went.

She retired in Montpelier to be close to family and loved ones. She loved bowling and especially enjoyed baking. She spent her retirement sharing those tasty treats with everyone she met.

She is survived by her sons David Bobilya of Summerfield, Florida, and Dan (Trina) Bobilya of Montpelier; 10 grandchildren; and brother Thomas Borton of Haines, Florida.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, husband Manis, ex-husband John Bobilya, and brothers Richard and Robert Borton.

Visitation for Barb will be Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will follow at noon at the funeral home with Dan Bobilya to officiate. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Evergreen Activity Fund. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.