Close Menu
Monday, October 19
Login
Sports

High School Sports Scoreboard For October 19, 2026

By No Comments1 Min Read

VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION VII-NW 1 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
Pettisville 3, Fayette 0

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION IV-NW 1 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
Wauseon 4, Eastwood 0

 

Help us keep covering our neighbors.
A tip goes 100% to newsroom coverage. Or pick another way to support local news:
Leave A Newsroom TipSubscribeBuy A Physical CopyAdvertise With Us
Having a garage sale? Place a classified ad ›

Related Posts

Leave A Reply