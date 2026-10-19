Loyal Briskey (1949 – 2026)

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(1967 Graduate Of Pettisville High School)

Heaven gained a beautiful soul on Oct. 16, 2026 when Loyal Dean Briskey ran into the arms of Jesus. He was a soul on fire for the Lord and will be forever missed.

Loyal was born on March 10, 1949 to Wilmer and Kathryn (Nofziger) Briskey. Loyal has three surviving sisters, Barbara (Lee) Hoylman, Dianne (Robert) Wengerd, Jo (Ross) Nofziger, and his Greek brother George (Cheryl) Karagiorge.

Loyal grew up on the family farm outside Pettisville, Ohio with his sisters. He loved the farm and everything about it, and learned from his father Wilmer how to work the fields and tend to livestock.

He grew to love agriculture and animals, something he remained involved in for the entirety of his life.

Loyal’s first love was his family. He was passionate about spending time together, whether it was in the home, at a ballgame, or sharing a meal.

He is also survived by his four daughters, Jean (Lew) Wagner, Joy (Steve) Fruchey, Rachel Briskey, and Megan (Ryan) Pursel. Loyal’s pride and joy were his daughters and spending time with them individually or together was one of his most favorite things.

Loyal is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Elijah, Kaden, and Malachi Wagner, Ian, Avery, Alec and Olivia Fruchey, Dallin (Kylee) Briskey, Aiden Pursel, Leah Beltran, Jaxton and Lana Pursel, and two great-grandchildren, Karsyn Briskey and Beau Alexander. Loyal was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Gideon Nofziger.

Loyal attended Pettisville School and graduated in 1967. He was active in basketball and FFA. After graduation, Loyal attended Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and then volunteered with Mennonite Central Committee, in Thessaloniki, Greece teaching local students dairy technology.

Loyal helped several of his students find homes in the states where they could stay and study in the US. After returning home, Loyal began work as an artificial inseminator for area dairy farmers and enjoyed this career until retirement.

He was and is endeared to the hearts of many with his ability to stop and spend time with anyone, anywhere and just be present. People were important to Loyal and he valued quality time with those he held dear.

Loyal grew up as a third generation member of Central Mennonite Church, where he attended with his family, and then later attended North Clinton and True North Churches. He loved a good sermon and being the bass in the back row for worship.

He was active throughout his time at Central Church in youth Bible quiz, teaching Sunday school, and youth mentoring. Later in life, Loyal began working with the Emmaus Community and then Kairos walks that were placed inside correctional facilities where he would also mentor inmates.

He loved any time or place where he could talk to others about his Savior. Loyal was also involved in the Archbold Community Theater for a time period, where he enjoyed acting. His passions in his later life revolved around spending as much time as he could with family and friends.

He was the front row bleacher cheerleader to his grandchildren’s sporting events including track, football, soccer, cheerleading, basketball, hockey, baseball/softball and volleyball as well as 4-H. The legacy that Loyal leaves for his family is indescribable. His dedication to his family, friends, and mostly, his Savior will be remembered forever.

Friends and family may attend visitation for Loyal on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio from noon to 8 p.m. There will be an additional hour of visitation Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 10 to 11 a.m., with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Luke Nagy and Pastor Neil Wyse officiating. Burial will be at Pettisville Cemetery following funeral services at the church, with a short graveside service, with Pastor Rex Stump officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Youth for Christ. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Briskey family.

The obituary for Loyal was lovingly prepared by his family.