High School Scoreboard For October 23rd

Posted By: Nate Calvin October 23, 2019

BOYS SOCCER

Division III District Semifinals

Ottawa Hills 9 Swanton 0

Maumee Valley Country Day 1 Archbold (2OT)

GIRLS SOCCER

Division II District Semifinal

Lima Bath 2 Bryan 1

 

© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "High School Scoreboard For October 23rd"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*