BOYS SOCCER
Division III District Semifinals
Ottawa Hills 9 Swanton 0
Maumee Valley Country Day 1 Archbold (2OT)
GIRLS SOCCER
Division II District Semifinal
Lima Bath 2 Bryan 1
© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.
BOYS SOCCER
Division III District Semifinals
Ottawa Hills 9 Swanton 0
Maumee Valley Country Day 1 Archbold (2OT)
GIRLS SOCCER
Division II District Semifinal
Lima Bath 2 Bryan 1
© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.
Be the first to comment on "High School Scoreboard For October 23rd"