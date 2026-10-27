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High School Sports Scoreboard For October 26, 2026

By No Comments1 Min Read

VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION VII-NW 4 DISTRICT SEMIFINAL
Antwerp 3, North Central 1

DIVISION VII-NW 1 DISTRICT SEMIFINAL
Edon 3, Stryker 1

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION V-NW 4 DISTRICT SEMIFINAL
Archbold 5, Evergreen 1

 

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