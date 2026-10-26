Earl D. Craven (1957 – 2026)

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(Graduate Of Edon High School)

Earl Dean Craven, age 69, of Edon, Ohio, passed away surrounded by family at his residence on Oct. 24, 2026, following an extended illness.

Dean was a factory worker and worked construction. In his retirement, he drove for Amish families in the area.

Dean enjoyed hunting, fishing, historical reenactments, and riding his Harley and muscle cars. Most of all, he loved time with his grandchildren.

Dean was born on May 18, 1957, in Angola, Indiana, the son of Herman R. and Kathryn (Wilder) Craven. He was a graduate of Edon High School and Four County Career Center. Dean married Susan Thompson on June 18, 1988, and she survives.

In addition to his wife, Dean is survived by his son, Adam (Maggie) Craven, of Edon; stepson, Shaun Thompson, of Kempner, Texas; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Smith, of Loudon, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Leon Smith and Gus Lautermilch; and sister-in-law, Sandy Thompson.

A time to gather and celebrate Dean’s life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, at the Northwest Township Community Building, 15180 State Route 49, Edon, Ohio 43518. Krill Funeral Service, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, is honored to serve the Craven family.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the Northwest Township Volunteer Fire Department, 16473 State Route 49, Edon, Ohio 43518.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.