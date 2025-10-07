High School Sports Scoreboard For October 7, 2025

VOLLEYBALL
NWOAL
Archbold 3, Delta 0
Wauseon 3, Bryan 2
Patrick Henry 3, Swanton 0
Evergreen 3, Liberty Center 0
BBC
Pettisville 3, Holgate 0
Stryker 3, Fayette 1
Edon 3, Montpelier 1
Hilltop 3, North Central 2
GMC
Ayersville 3, Antwerp 0
Edgerton 3, Hicksville 2
Fairview 3, Wayne Trace 1
BOYS GOLF
Division II State Championships (Final results-Day 2 canceled)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS – T26. Lane Lopez (Delta) 81; T53. Dylan Smigelski (Swanton) 89
GIRLS GOLF
Division II State Championships (Final results-Day 2 canceled)
1. Columbus Academy 317; 2. Madeira 327; 3. Fenwick 343; 4. LaGrange Keystone 349; 5. Chagrin Falls 364; 8. Wauseon 387 (won 5th score tiebreak); 9. Archbold 387
BOYS SOCCER
Wauseon 1, Liberty Center 0
Archbold 8, Swanton 2
Maumee 6, Evergreen 2
Continental 9, Pettisville 1
Delta 2, Bryan 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Evergreen 0, Maumee 0
Archbold 13, Swanton 0