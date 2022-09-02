High School Sports Scoreboard For September 1st, 2022

September 1, 2022

BOYS GOLF

Pettisville 169 Hilltop 188

Montpelier 162 Fayette 216

North Central 185 Holgate 219

Stryker 199 Edon (no team score)

Bryan 159 Wauseon 181 Liberty Center 202

Wayne Trace 166 Edgerton 188 Fairview 196

Archbold 151 Swanton 161 Evergreen 214

Patrick Henry 188 Delta 227

GIRLS GOLF

Wauseon 198 Lake 219

Wayne Trace 209 Edgerton 246 Fairview 277

Delta 229 Patrick Henry 247

BOYS SOCCER

MVCD 1 Pettisville 0

Archbold 4 Wauseon 3

Evergreen 3 Liberty Center 0

Delta 6 Swanton 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Wauseon 3 Continental 2

Bryan 2 Delta 1

VOLLEYBALL

Pettisville 3 Montpelier 0

Hilltop 3 Stryker 0

Edon 3 North Central 1

Toledo Waite 3 Fayette 2

FOOTBALL

Ottawa Hills 35 Evergreen 21

GIRLS TENNIS

Ottawa Hills 5 Archbold 0

Bryan 5 Wauseon 0

 

