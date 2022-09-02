High School Sports Scoreboard For September 1st, 2022

BOYS GOLF
Pettisville 169 Hilltop 188
Montpelier 162 Fayette 216
North Central 185 Holgate 219
Stryker 199 Edon (no team score)
Bryan 159 Wauseon 181 Liberty Center 202
Wayne Trace 166 Edgerton 188 Fairview 196
Archbold 151 Swanton 161 Evergreen 214
Patrick Henry 188 Delta 227
GIRLS GOLF
Wauseon 198 Lake 219
Wayne Trace 209 Edgerton 246 Fairview 277
Delta 229 Patrick Henry 247
BOYS SOCCER
MVCD 1 Pettisville 0
Archbold 4 Wauseon 3
Evergreen 3 Liberty Center 0
Delta 6 Swanton 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Wauseon 3 Continental 2
Bryan 2 Delta 1
VOLLEYBALL
Pettisville 3 Montpelier 0
Hilltop 3 Stryker 0
Edon 3 North Central 1
Toledo Waite 3 Fayette 2
FOOTBALL
Ottawa Hills 35 Evergreen 21
GIRLS TENNIS
Ottawa Hills 5 Archbold 0
Bryan 5 Wauseon 0
